Alachua County Commission considers purchasing High Springs church

High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners voted to begin the process of purchasing Fellowship Baptist Church in High Springs.

Commissioners would like to create a satellite county office there, to provide resources closer to residents in that part of the county.

The asking price for the church and surrounding nine acres is $3.3 million, however, the property will be appraised and the county may present a lower offer. The motion to direct staff to research the possibility passed unanimously.

