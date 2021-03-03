ASO: Driver has medical emergency, runs into a moving train

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver runs his car into a moving train in Newberry.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday about a car running straight into a train on West Newberry Rd. and S. Seaboard Dr.

Deputies say there was minor damage to the train but the car was totaled.

TRENDING STORY: Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students

ASO adds that the man driving the vehicle had a medical emergency when he ran into the train.

No word on the condition of the driver.

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.