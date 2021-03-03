Advertisement

ASO: Driver has medical emergency, runs into a moving train

A driver hits a moving train in Newberry
A driver hits a moving train in Newberry(Jan Murray at Jans Salon in Newberry)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver runs his car into a moving train in Newberry.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday about a car running straight into a train on West Newberry Rd. and S. Seaboard Dr.

Deputies say there was minor damage to the train but the car was totaled.

TRENDING STORY: Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students

ASO adds that the man driving the vehicle had a medical emergency when he ran into the train.

No word on the condition of the driver.

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

