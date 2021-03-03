Bronson man accused of hitting a woman with a chair and choking her

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County deputies arrested a Bronson resident accused of choking his girlfriend and hitting her with a chair.

Monday, deputies arrested 53-year-old Gary Thunquest on charges of aggravated battery, and domestic battery by strangulation. Deputies say Thunquest attacked the victim during an argument about money. He is familiar with the legal system, since 1986 Thunquest has received 27 felony convictions for crimes including burglary, drug possession, battery, and sex crimes.

An initial bond was set at $150,000.

