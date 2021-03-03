Buchholz baseball team defeats North Marion, 10-7

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz baseball team jumped out to a 9-0 lead on host North Marion in the fifth inning and held on for a 10-7 win on Tuesday night, improving to 3-1-1 overall. The Colts suffer their first loss and fall to 2-1.

Trailing 6-0 through four innings, the game got away from the Colts in the top of the fifth when Dario Astudillo and Noah Hayse delivered back to back RBI hits scoring a total of three runs.

The two schools face off again on Friday night, at Buchholz.

