DeSantis: Walgreens to begin vaccine roll out in Pasco County, day-care workers could be added to vaccine order

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - Walgreens now joins Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie and CVS in offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first two Walgreens sites to offer the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program from Zephyrhills,Fla. on Wednesday: the two sites will be in Pasco and Polk County.

Walgreens will start vaccinating on Friday from appointments made on walgreens.com starting Thursday.

Wednesday also signalled the day that Florida’s new FEMA-run sites opened in the state in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.

“Each one’s going to offer 3000 vaccines a day,” said DeSantis about the new site. “The people are being rostered by FEMA. So that’s not necessarily the state. I mean, we’re helping when when we’re asked, but it’s a federally driven thing. But they’re gonna have, you know, that’s 12,000 doses a day, in addition to what we were already getting. So we didn’t divert any vaccine to these sites, the federal government brought additional vaccine. And so we’re happy to be able to have those put to use.”

The announcement also came when DeSantis’ new expanded list of who could be vaccinated started. The Florida governor recently adjusted the order to also include those that are under 65 and high risk to vaccinate and K-12 school personnel, law enforcement officers and firefighters aged 50 and older - President Joe Biden also said on Tuesday that he wants states to push for all teachers to be vaccinated by the end of March.

According to DeSantis, he is willing to adjust his last order to include day-care workers.

“I’m supportive of that. We may have to change the order, but I think that would be totally reasonable to include them,” he said.

DeSantis expects the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply to arrive by the end of the week.

“175,000[doses of J&J] that actually is enough for us to do all law enforcement all fire all school, aged 50 and up in the entire state. And so we think that we can put it to use for there.”

