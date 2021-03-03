Advertisement

Florida flags flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor people who have died from coronavirus.

In Ocala, two nonprofit organizations teamed up to put a large wreath on the downtown square. The Floral Heart Project and Bobby’s Bikes are working to carry on the memory of people who died from COVID-19.

There are sharpies and paper available with the wreath so that people can write the name of loved ones who died from the virus.

