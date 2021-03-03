Florida flags flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor people who have died from coronavirus.

In Ocala, two nonprofit organizations teamed up to put a large wreath on the downtown square. The Floral Heart Project and Bobby’s Bikes are working to carry on the memory of people who died from COVID-19.

There are sharpies and paper available with the wreath so that people can write the name of loved ones who died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.