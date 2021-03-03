Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue releases statement after employee caught embezzling from non-profit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue continues to work with authorities after its Rescue Director was arrested for embezzling money from the non-profit.

Cassie Wheeler was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she defrauded Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue of approximately $41,319.84.

“As soon as we became aware of this, our Board of Directors acted immediately. This enabled us to provide the greatest protection and ability to safeguard our donor funds,” said the board in a statement. “We have taken the necessary steps and coordinated with the IRS and law enforcement to report and to restore all stolen funds from our donations. We also effectuated the immediate termination of Ms. Wheeler and removed her from access to all rescue related accounts, financial or otherwise.”

The non-profit organization says they continue to work with authorities.

“We have identified and are addressing areas where we can strengthen and implement increased security protocols and fraud-prevention strategies,” says the statement. “Our priority is to ensure the health and well-being of the animals in our care, and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to them and our mission as a rescue organization. We sincerely appreciate the continued support of our community during this difficult time.”

Wheeler was charged with grand theft, false entries into books of a business entity, and scheme to defraud.

She has been accused of this once before. In 2010 she was charged and later found guilty of grand larceny. The court forced Wheeler to pay restitution - $10,000 to Farmers Insurance and $32,000 to a shipping company.

