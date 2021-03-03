Advertisement

Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue releases statement after employee caught embezzling from non-profit

Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue's Board releases a statement after its Rescue Director was arrested...
Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue's Board releases a statement after its Rescue Director was arrested on larceny and fraud charges.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue continues to work with authorities after its Rescue Director was arrested for embezzling money from the non-profit.

Cassie Wheeler was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she defrauded Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue of approximately $41,319.84.

“As soon as we became aware of this, our Board of Directors acted immediately. This enabled us to provide the greatest protection and ability to safeguard our donor funds,” said the board in a statement. “We have taken the necessary steps and coordinated with the IRS and law enforcement to report and to restore all stolen funds from our donations. We also effectuated the immediate termination of Ms. Wheeler and removed her from access to all rescue related accounts, financial or otherwise.”

RELATED STORY: Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue

The non-profit organization says they continue to work with authorities.

“We have identified and are addressing areas where we can strengthen and implement increased security protocols and fraud-prevention strategies,” says the statement. “Our priority is to ensure the health and well-being of the animals in our care, and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to them and our mission as a rescue organization. We sincerely appreciate the continued support of our community during this difficult time.”

Wheeler was charged with grand theft, false entries into books of a business entity, and scheme to defraud.

She has been accused of this once before. In 2010 she was charged and later found guilty of grand larceny. The court forced Wheeler to pay restitution - $10,000 to Farmers Insurance and $32,000 to a shipping company.

HAPR Board of Directors Statement by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

wheeler
Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following an investigation into student...
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton
Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students

Latest News

A last minute amendment to a parents’ rights bill would require parents to give their...
School to police records pipeline could end in Florida
Opponents argue the bill is an attack on First Amendment rights, but supporters assert it will...
Combating public disorder act on fast track in Florida House
A driver hits a moving train in Newberry
ASO: Driver has medical emergency, runs into a moving train
Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students