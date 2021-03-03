Lake Weir High School classrooms evacuated due to malfunctioning A/C unit, five students sent to hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A malfunctioning air conditioning unit forces two Lake Weir High School classrooms to evacuate.

According to Marion County Public Schools, around 12:30 p.m. an A/C unit started to malfunction in a classroom, forcing the teacher to move her students to another room to continue class. Within 30 minutes the fumes were bad enough for the school to evacuate the next door classroom.

“Paramedics responded to our campus and took four students and one adult to the hospital as a precaution. A parent took a fifth student to the hospital as well,” said Lake Weir principal Colleen Wade in an email to parents. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this incident. We did have a large emergency response with dozens of police and fire vehicles on campus… all to ensure everyone was safe.”

School maintenance staff worked on the faulty unit, and the evacuated class has been allowed to return.

“Our team did a great job, and our students knew exactly what to do in this situation. We train for it, and today, we put that training to the test,” added Wade.

