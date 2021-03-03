Limited amount of COVID vaccines available at Bronson event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has made a limited amount of vaccines appointments open for an event in Bronson on Wednesday.

Eligible individuals, who are available to head in, should call the Levy County Health Department at 352-486-5300.

Individuals that can receive vaccine include: adults under the age of 65 who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician; health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities; individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters, K 12 school personnel or sworn law enforcement officers; and individuals ages 65 and older.

