Limited amount of COVID vaccines available at Bronson event

The Florida Department of Health has made a limited amount of vaccines appointments open for an event in Bronson on Wednesday.(Photo Courtesy of Storyblocks.)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has made a limited amount of vaccines appointments open for an event in Bronson on Wednesday.

Eligible individuals, who are available to head in, should call the Levy County Health Department at 352-486-5300.

Individuals that can receive vaccine include: adults under the age of 65 who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician; health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities; individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters, K 12 school personnel or sworn law enforcement officers; and individuals ages 65 and older.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

