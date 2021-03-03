Limited amount of COVID vaccines available at Bronson event
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has made a limited amount of vaccines appointments open for an event in Bronson on Wednesday.
Eligible individuals, who are available to head in, should call the Levy County Health Department at 352-486-5300.
Individuals that can receive vaccine include: adults under the age of 65 who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician; health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities; individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters, K 12 school personnel or sworn law enforcement officers; and individuals ages 65 and older.
