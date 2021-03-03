MCSO looking for answers after woman kidnapped, raped

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to step forward after a woman was kidnapped and raped on Tuesday.

According to detectives, the woman was kidnapped near the 9000 block of Baseline Road between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was forced into a vehicle, rendered unconscious, and taken away from the area. Investigators say she was raped while unconscious, and then left on the side road near the 8000 block of Highway 314.

“We are asking for anyone with information to please come forward, no matter how insignificant you feel your tip may be. “At that time of day, somebody saw something,” stated Sheriff Billy Woods. “We need your help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call at 352-732-9111 or contact Detective Burleson at 352-368-3542. Additionally, if you would like to remain anonymous then call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP(7867) and reference tip 21-18.

