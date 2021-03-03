Advertisement

Newberry officials issue a boil water notice due to water damage

People are asked to boil water due to damage to the water main.
People are asked to boil water due to damage to the water main.(WCJB File)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry has revised their precautionary boil water notice to include different homes, officials say people asked to boil water due to damage to the water main.

The notice includes the area near Southwest 4th avenue and 260th street, which is next to Newberry high school .

The notice will last for at least the next 48 hours as the water is tested.

