Ocklawaha murder victim identified

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Ocklawaha.

MCSO has identified the victim as Melissa Nease. The 29-year-old was found at Guava Pass Drive over the weekend after receiving a tip.

Currently, deputies and detectives are in the area investigating the death as suspicious. No other details are available at this time.

