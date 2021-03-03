Advertisement

Ocklawaha murder victim identified

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Ocklawaha.

MCSO has identified the victim as Melissa Nease. The 29-year-old was found at Guava Pass Drive over the weekend after receiving a tip.

RELATED STORY: MCSO looking for answers after woman kidnapped, raped

Currently, deputies and detectives are in the area investigating the death as suspicious. No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

wheeler
Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following an investigation into student...
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton
Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students

Latest News

covid remembrance
Florida flags flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims
covid remembrance
Florida flags flown at half-mast to honor COVID-19 victims
wheeler
Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue releases statement after employee caught embezzling from non-profit
Lawyers representing Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert's families.
UF students, lawyers fight for safety on University Avenue after student deaths
classroom evacuated
Lake Weir High School classrooms evacuated due to malfunctioning A/C unit, five students sent to hospital