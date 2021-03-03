Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Ocala multiple-car crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Cross City man is dead after being struck by a car while walking on I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the 51-year-old man was walking in the left lane of southbound I-75 near mile marker 358, just north of SR-326.

The crash happened on Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m.

Troopers say a man from Kissimmee driving an SUV did not see the pedestrian in the roadway because it was dark. A second car driven by an Ocala woman hit the back of the SUV. Then, a third vehicle driven by a man from Fort Lauderdale ran into that car.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

The pedestrian died on the scene.

