Publix opens COVID vaccine scheduling portal, expands eligibility due to new Florida guidelines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix’s vaccination portal is open.

Appointments opened at 7 a.m. on March 3 in several locations across the state.

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, vaccinations will be administered to adults under the age of 65 who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician; health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities; individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters, K 12 school personnel or sworn law enforcement officers; and individuals ages 65 and older.

These appointments are only open to Florida residents.

Individuals will need to provide proof of residency meeting criteria 1, 2, or 3 below:

Valid Florida driver license issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR

Valid Florida identification card issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR

If a customer cannot present #1 or #2, the customer can prove satisfactory Florida residency by presenting a copy of any two of the following items if they reflect a Florida residential address (Note: A P.O. box or commercial/business address is not sufficient and the second item must be from a different category than the first item):

Category A : a deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, OR residential rental or lease agreement

Category B : a utility hookup or utility work order dated within 60 days before the date of vaccination

Category C : a utility bill dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category D : mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category E : mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category F: proof of a Florida residential address for the individual’s parent, stepparent, legal guardian, or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides in Florida, PLUS a written statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

