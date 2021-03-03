Retired GPD Lieutenant plans cross-country trip to deliver meals to law enforcement agencies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Retired Gainesville Police Department Leutenaient Matthew Nechodom is going the extra mile this summer to give back to other law enforcement agencies across the country. After 27 years working for GPD, Nechodom is combining his passions for riding his motorcycle and working in law enforcement.

This July, Nechodom will travel nearly 3 thousand miles from Virginia to Seattle. Each day of his journey, he plans to stop at a different sheriff’s or police department to donate lunches to law enforcement officers.

“I think it’s been a tough year on everyone in this country and this was just one way that I thought that I could show so law-enforcement that they’re appreciated,” said Nechodome.”I’m hoping that those men and women who serve those agencies come away with the feeling that complete strangers who are supporting and purchasing the food care about them.”

To prepare for his trip, Nechodom is planning his route and contacting the agencies he plans to stop at.

“The one department I’m looking forward to the most to provide lunch for is right outside of Greenbay, Wisconsin. My uncle was a chief of police there for 25 years so that a great tie-in with the family connection.”

To help pay for the meals, Nechodom started a gofundme page. He said 100% of the donations he receives will go towards food expenses as he said he’ll be paying for all other travel expenses.

“Police department we were getting a lot of donations for food at that time I know how much it meant to the men and women I work with and I just I’m hoping to bring that kind of the same feelings to these men and women,” said Nechodom.

For those interested in following along, he’ll be creating a Facebook page with daily updates.

