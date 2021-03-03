Sister Hazel releases new single as they prepare to go on tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of Gainesville’s favorite sons have released a new single as they prepare to go on tour, Sister Hazel has released the song “when love takes hold.”

The song is about healing after a difficult year during the pandemic. The single is the band’s first ever distanced recorded song, members recorded in their home studios, including one in Gainesville to respect COVID-19 guidelines.

Sister Hazel goes on tour starting April 2nd in Tampa, before playing playing seven more shows across the southeast.

