Student loan deadline is approaching for Marion county students who attend UF
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The application deadline is approaching for low or zero interest loans for Marion county students attending the University of Florida.
The last day to apply for a Milling foundation student loans is Friday March 26th.
The foundation is a trust fund specifically designated for Marion county students attending UF. The loans can be used for tuition, and other educational or college living expenses.
