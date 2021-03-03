Advertisement

Student loan deadline is approaching for Marion county students who attend UF

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The application deadline is approaching for low or zero interest loans for Marion county students attending the University of Florida.

The last day to apply for a Milling foundation student loans is Friday March 26th.

The foundation is a trust fund specifically designated for Marion county students attending UF. The loans can be used for tuition, and other educational or college living expenses.

