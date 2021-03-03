Student loan deadline is approaching for Marion county students who attend UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The application deadline is approaching for low or zero interest loans for Marion county students attending the University of Florida.

The last day to apply for a Milling foundation student loans is Friday March 26th.

The foundation is a trust fund specifically designated for Marion county students attending UF. The loans can be used for tuition, and other educational or college living expenses.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.