TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sarah Miller (Newberry)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spring is often referred to as the season of new life, and for Newberry High School’s Sarah Miller, she’s looking to inject some fun into the Panthers tennis team this season as well.

The senior has been a standout volleyball player all four years at Newberry, but chose to pick up a tennis racket and try a new sport in her final semester.

“I decided not to pursue volleyball in college,” said Newberry High School Senior Sarah Miller. “So once it was over this year, I decided I might as well try something fun.”

Even though this is her first time playing the sport in an organized setting, her coach is extremely impressed by how quickly she’s picked up the game.

“This is the first time that she’s ever picked up a tennis racket and you would not know that’s the case,” said Newberry High School Tennis Coach Jordan Marlowe. “She’s giving players that’ve been playing this for seven to eight years, she’s giving them a run for the money.”

While Sarah credits her competitive nature for working hard and improving so rapidly, she also admits she thoroughly enjoys playing alongside her teammates.

“I like the atmosphere, but also, especially the girls on this team, we’re all friends.” said Miller. We’ve been friends for all four years, so it’s fun playing a sport with people I haven’t played one with before.”

On top of diligently honing her game, Sara has been a devoted student her entire academic career. She’s been taking college-level courses since she was a freshman at Newberry, and all her hard work in the classroom will pay off with her graduating third in her class, with a 4.91 weighted G.P.A. And somehow, she still finds time to take part in Student Government, National Honor Society, Criminal Justice, and Spanish Honor Society.

While it may seem like Sarah has no time to herself, she prefers to have a full day.

“I kind of like being busy and having something to do and I just think all around it just helps you learn stuff for the future,” said Miller.

The tireless effort she shows, in all aspects of life, is what Coach Marlowe truly believes separates her from everybody else.

“That ability to lead in the classroom and the court, it shows the rest of us we have that as well if we worked as hard as Sarah works.”

Sarah Miller’s dedication to excellence on and off the court has earned her the honor of being named the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.