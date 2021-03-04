Advertisement

A year-long investigation puts a registered sex offender back behind bars

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A registered sex offender is back behind bars after a year long investigation.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul Futch, 48, at the Roadway Inn in Lake City Wednesday.

The North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started investigating Futch after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last April about child pornography being used on his electronic devices.

RELATED STORY: Marion County man accused of sex crimes against child found dead in apparent suicide

Futch faces several sex crime charges including sex offender registration violations and possession of child pornography.

His bond is set at $275,000.

