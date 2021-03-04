Advertisement

All North Central Florida veterans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through the VA

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All veterans in North Central Florida are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through the VA.

The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is offering vaccines to all of their patients regardless of age.

“Employees at the NF/SGVHS continue to make it a priority to ensure that we are able to provide the vaccine to all eligible Veterans who receive health care within our system. We encourage eligible Veterans who are enrolled to get their vaccine. It is very important in ensuring the safety of all,” said Thomas Wisnieski, Director, NF/SGVHS.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

VA medical centers in Lake City and Gainesville are offering walk-up vaccine clinics Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, veterans who receive healthcare from NF/SGVHS can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755. For updates on appointment availability, visit the North Florida VA website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students
wheeler
Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue
Map of Fellowship Baptist Church in High Springs
Alachua County Commission considers purchasing High Springs church
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis: Doctors to determine who is ‘extremely vulnerable’ to COVID-19
File image
‘It shocks us and it’s just appalling’: MCSO looking for answers after woman kidnapped, raped

Latest News

“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 03/04
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 03/04
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 03/04
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 03/04
On Top of the World retirement community in Ocala gets shipment of COVID-19 vaccines
On Top of the World retirement community in Ocala gets shipment of COVID-19 vaccines
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast