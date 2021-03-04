All North Central Florida veterans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through the VA

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All veterans in North Central Florida are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through the VA.

The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is offering vaccines to all of their patients regardless of age.

“Employees at the NF/SGVHS continue to make it a priority to ensure that we are able to provide the vaccine to all eligible Veterans who receive health care within our system. We encourage eligible Veterans who are enrolled to get their vaccine. It is very important in ensuring the safety of all,” said Thomas Wisnieski, Director, NF/SGVHS.

VA medical centers in Lake City and Gainesville are offering walk-up vaccine clinics Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, veterans who receive healthcare from NF/SGVHS can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755. For updates on appointment availability, visit the North Florida VA website.

