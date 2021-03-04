Advertisement

Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students
wheeler
Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue
Map of Fellowship Baptist Church in High Springs
Alachua County Commission considers purchasing High Springs church
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis: Doctors to determine who is ‘extremely vulnerable’ to COVID-19
File image
‘It shocks us and it’s just appalling’: MCSO looking for answers after woman kidnapped, raped

Latest News

Alexander Pinkston was handcuffed and booked into the Marion County Jail on sexual battery...
Marion County man accused of sex crimes against child found dead in apparent suicide
Wood processing building on Southern Fuelwood property catches fire, causing massive flames
Wood processing building on Southern Fuelwood property catches fire, causing massive flames
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
On Top of the World retirement community gets shipment of COVID-19 vaccines
On Top of the World retirement community in Oclala gets shipment of COVID-19 vaccines