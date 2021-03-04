Advertisement

Congregation B’nai Israel hosts an online discussion about trust and community pandemic response

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Questions of trust are hampering the pandemic response in the African American community.

That’s the concern from an online discussion hosted by Congregation B’nai Israel Wednesday evening.

Public health researcher Evander Baker explained that Black people are more likely than others to worry about losing their jobs if they start to get sick, so they often try to push through.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Baker said many African Americans were slow to start wearing masks because of mistrust of the media, mixed messages about masking, and medical mistreatment in the past.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students
wheeler
Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue
Map of Fellowship Baptist Church in High Springs
Alachua County Commission considers purchasing High Springs church
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis: Doctors to determine who is ‘extremely vulnerable’ to COVID-19
File image
‘It shocks us and it’s just appalling’: MCSO looking for answers after woman kidnapped, raped

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine walk-ups expand in Alachua County
COVID-19 vaccine walk-ups expand in Alachua County
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna...
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna has died
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna...
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna has died
Congregation B’nai Israel hosts an online discussion about trust and community pandemic response
Congregation B’nai Israel hosts an online discussion about trust and community pandemic response