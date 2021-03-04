Congregation B’nai Israel hosts an online discussion about trust and community pandemic response

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Questions of trust are hampering the pandemic response in the African American community.

That’s the concern from an online discussion hosted by Congregation B’nai Israel Wednesday evening.

Public health researcher Evander Baker explained that Black people are more likely than others to worry about losing their jobs if they start to get sick, so they often try to push through.

Baker said many African Americans were slow to start wearing masks because of mistrust of the media, mixed messages about masking, and medical mistreatment in the past.

