COVID-19 vaccine walk-ups expand in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More people in North Central Florida are signed up to get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the work of the Rotary Club and other volunteers going door-to-door in Gainesville.

Around 40 volunteers were able to knock on over 500 doors in Gainesville sharing information from UF Health and the Florida Department of Health. In two hours, volunteers were able to get 35 neighbors signed up for thier doses of the vaccine.

Rotary Club Board Member TJ Pyche said this effort helps fill in the gaps by not only getting people signed, but educating them on vaccines as well.

“Even if we’re able to just help a few people because we’ve had the feeling of helpless for so long so now we’re seeing the light the end of the tunnel and we’ve seen so much community support in wanting to help in this effort and wanting to be a part of it,” said Pyche.

Retired Physician and Rotary Club Member, Dr. Nancy Hardt, said she made it her mission to help others get vaccinated after she recived both of her doses.

“I think the thing we’re doing is helping those over 65, who may not have the facility with all the technology required, hop over that little hurdle cause it is a little hurdle,” said Hardt. “What’s really important is getting shots in arms.”

She said the feedback from these visits has been great.

“The response has been quick. People have already received their vaccines. They went, for example, to the MLK Center and were in and out in 15 minutes. They said it was slick, easy and they were really grateful we were able to help them get signed up,” said Hardt.

In addition to making rounds in Gainesville, volunteers will be expanding into Newberry as well. Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe will accompany the groups as they’ll be back out targeting rural communities Saturday at 2 P.M..

