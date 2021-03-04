FAU snaps Gator baseball team’s five-game winning streak in ten innings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 21 Florida Atlantic Owls kept the high-powered Gator lineup off the scoreboard from the third inning all the way through the tenth and walked away with a 3-2 victory over No. 6 Florida in ten innings on Wednesday night at Florida Ballpark. The loss snaps Florida’s five-game wining streak. The Gators drop to 6-3 overall while the Owls improve to 7-1.

The only runs by Florida came on a two-run home run by freshman Colby Halter in the second inning. The Gators, who came into the game averaging over nine runs and 12 hits per game, were held to just five hits.

One Gator who did get a base knock was Jacob Young, who led off the first inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 27 games, breaking a tie with Brad Wilkerson (1997) for the second-longest streak in UF history.

Franco Aleman took the loss for the Gators after allowing a run on two hits in the top of the tenth inning. Mitchell Hartigan singled home the winning run with two outs in the frame.

The Gators remain home for a three-game series against Florida A&M beginning Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.