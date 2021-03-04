Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alex Whelpton has worked for House of Beer in Downtown Gainesville for 13 years.

“You know, and I feel for everybody or anybody who’s going through the same thing and losing their business,” added Whelpton.

He worked 10 years as an employee and three as the owner. After re-opening from emergency order closures in June, Whelpton applied for federal aid to stay afloat but was denied.

“You have a staff who pay their bills off of working there. I had worked there for 10 years and owned it for three and put a lot of time and energy and effort into it. You know it’s obviously just a terrible thing.”

Eight employees were let go when the business closed permanently.

“You know another aspect inside of it too is; talking to more and more small business owners I kinda see a correlation of like sure there was some help provided by the federal government for small businesses but not enough and not in the right places,” said Whelpton.

The business closed its doors for good in January. Whelpton said the business averaged 70% in lost revenues on a monthly basis which led to their closure.

“I don’t know how long it will take before chains start opening up here, yeah it’s sad to watch,” said Gainesville resident Nick White. He works at Mai Kai Kava bar, the business directly next to House of Beer. White said bars made for students or don’t practice COVID-19 precautions succeed while smaller ones suffer.

“From what I know you can see The Lab they just opened,” said White. “The same owner is about to buy this spot and another spot down there. That’s what the future of downtown is, an extension of midtown. You have businesses that have been here forever and are closing.”

Since March of 2020, at least seven restaurants and bars including House of Beer have permanently closed in Gainesville.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.