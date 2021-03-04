LPGA returns to Ocala for Drive On Championship

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time since 2016, Golden Ocala Golf Course is hosting an LPGA Tour event. A worldwide field of 120 golfers is in Ocala this week for the Drive On Championship, the tour’s third event of 2021.

The course at Golden Ocala is a par-72 layout of 6,526 yards in length. Players are competing for a 1.5 million dollar purse.

At the end of round one, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, and Austin Ernst share the lead at five under par. In all, 15 golfers were within two strokes of the lead. Korda and her sister Jessica have won the first two tournaments of the season, with Nelly coming off a victory at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando.

