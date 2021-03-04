Marion County man accused of sex crimes against child found dead in apparent suicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man facing sexual battery charges was found dead following an apparent suicide.

According to Ocala Police, they found 73-year-old Claude Alexander Pinkston dead during a well being check on Feb 22.

In late Jan, Pinkston was arrested on charges of sex battery of a child under the age of 12.

According to officers, he sexual abuse happened in 2017.

Pinkston told officers all of the allegations against him were true.

