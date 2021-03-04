Marion County man accused of sex crimes against child found dead in apparent suicide
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man facing sexual battery charges was found dead following an apparent suicide.
According to Ocala Police, they found 73-year-old Claude Alexander Pinkston dead during a well being check on Feb 22.
In late Jan, Pinkston was arrested on charges of sex battery of a child under the age of 12.
According to officers, he sexual abuse happened in 2017.
Pinkston told officers all of the allegations against him were true.
