Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Agents with the United States Marshals Service descended on the town of Williston to arrest fugitive murder suspect Vivian Fletcher.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrested, which took place March 3 at a home on the 1100 block of NE 2nd Avenue, two blocks north of East Noble Avenue.

The 35-year-old Fletcher is accused of stabbing Antonio Blanding, 31, to death in Columbus, Georgia on August 8 of 2020.

Marshals and LCSO deputies found her in the home with Bobby Frank Sherman, 28, who had an active warrant for violating probation connected to a drug possession charge in Levy County.

Both Fletcher and Sherman are being held at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility. Fletcher will be extradited back to Georgia and Sherman is being held without bond.

