Nursing students get hands-on experience like no other

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a learning experience they never imagined they would get.

Instead of picking up their pencils and pens, they’re picking up and putting on PPE.

Today I’m at @AdventHealth Ocala to learn about the nursing program at MTC and what their in-person clinicals have been like at the hospital during the #COVID19 pandemic @AdventHealthWFL @WCJB20 @MarionCountyK12 pic.twitter.com/DejbrrbRlL — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 4, 2021

Megan and Amy Tripp are two LPN students enrolled in the Practical Nursing program at Marion Technical College.

They’re getting a hands-on experience like no other.

“I feel like we’re making a part of history. We get to be involved with COVID and we’re going to be involved with administering the vaccine for it also,” Megan said.

“That’s what we’re doing, we’re training nurse heroes in this crazy COVID world,” their instructor Lynn Weber said, “We’re training them from the start. Wear your PPE, your mask, do all of the proper protocol so when they graduate it’ll already be a routine.”

And AdventHealth Ocala officials said, they want more LPNs like Megan and Amy at their facilities.

“Health care has changed more than I’ve seen in my 23 plus years of nursing,” Vice President Chief Nursing Officer Patricia Price said.

That’s why they’re working through a pilot program to bring more LPNs into an acute care setting.

“One thing we learned through the pandemic is a lot of nurses left and took travel assignments, some dropped out of the profession due to fear of what was happening during the pandemic and we’ve really had to think strategically and in the past, 20 years ago, nurses, LPNs, and RNs were working in a team model and we’re actually bringing that back,” Price said.

And learning a lot from this pandemic, is something this team is doing.

