On Top of the World retirement community in Oclala gets shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The On Top of the World community in Ocala has received 3,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The doses were obtained in partnership with the state and the Marion County Emergency Management Dept.

State restrictions on vaccine eligibility applies.

The Master the Possibilities not-for-profit lifelong learning center will handle vaccine scheduling.

To get an appointment call 352-479-3105 Wed between 9 am until 4 pm.

The first round of dose will be administered between Friday and Sunday.

