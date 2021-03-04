On Top of the World retirement community in Oclala gets shipment of COVID-19 vaccines
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The On Top of the World community in Ocala has received 3,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The doses were obtained in partnership with the state and the Marion County Emergency Management Dept.
State restrictions on vaccine eligibility applies.
The Master the Possibilities not-for-profit lifelong learning center will handle vaccine scheduling.
To get an appointment call 352-479-3105 Wed between 9 am until 4 pm.
The first round of dose will be administered between Friday and Sunday.
