Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons

David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a former Maryland police chief is accused of setting fires to multiple structures that belonged to his adversaries.

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was arrested Wednesday and is charged with over 50 felonies, including first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

A string of fires at multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages took place from 2011 to 2020 in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Authorities say investigations determined the fires were connected to people who had disagreements with Crawford, including former law enforcement officials.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Crawford served as the Laurel police chief from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.

