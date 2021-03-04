Advertisement

Publix : Vaccine eligibility expanding to include teachers, child care personnel of all ages

All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.(WCJB)
All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.(WCJB)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix says that teachers of all ages can get the Moderna COVID-19 at any of their participating pharmacies starting on March 5.

According to a press release issued on March 4: “All Florida K-12 and child care teachers and personnel will be eligible to make an appointment at a Publix Pharmacy.”

RELATED LINK: Publix Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine signup website

This comes after President Joe Biden directed states to prioritize vaccinating teachers during the month of March.

In a press conference held in Crystal River, Governor Ron DeSantis said state run sites, like county Department of Health offices, would still stick to state guidelines, which limits the vaccines to teachers, child care workers, and many first responders who are over the age of 50.

“The age based approach, we think, is the most effective to reduce mortality, but at the same time the federal government is the one sending the vaccine. If they want it to be all ages, then they have the ability to do that so the pharmacies are obviously going to accommodate that, the sites are going to accommodate that, but our number one goal right now is to get through the senior population,” said DeSantis.

RELATED LINK: Gov. DeSantis says All Florida Teachers Eligible for COVID 19 vaccine, no matter their age

Publix joins CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, and Walgreens in following these federal guidelines in the state of Florida.

In order to qualify, anyone applying to get the vaccine must fill out the form “COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability,” also called form EO-21-47 found on the Florida Department of Health’s website before hand.

