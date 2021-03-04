Santa Fe Zoo taking old tablets and phones to help with gorilla conservation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo will be accepting used electronics for “Gorillas on the Line.”

The nationwide effort is headed by Gorilla Saving Animals From Extinction, or SAFE.

The zoo is one of 21 others in the country that are accepting electronics. These tablets and phones have coltan in them. Coltan mining is done near Gorilla habitats. By recycling the items, less coltan is needed to be mined, thus potentially making less of an impact on these ape’s homes.

The zoo’s Conservation Education curator, Jade Salamone says that the zoo looks to help with conservation in any way that they can.

“Even though we don’t have gorillas here, All zoos around the world can use our collective voice to still support species in need,” Salamone said. “And so, We jump at any opportunity that is within the realm of what we can do.”

The zoo did start this collection last year, but numbers were low due to its doors being closing for over half of the year. They were able to send in 30 devices in 2020. The nationwide goal for the program this year is 15,000 used phones, tablets or any other electronic that is rich with coltan.

Last year, $6,000 dollars was raised nationwide from over 12,000 devices donated. Salamone says if you need an upgrade you might as well give your old tech to a good cause.

“If you look down, your cellphone is getting old, ideally keep it as long as you can,” Salamone said. “But if you can, recycle it in a responsible way so that those materials don’t have to be mined from the places they come from and we can rebuild in a responsible way.”

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week and they will be accepting the gadgets until Sept. 24.

