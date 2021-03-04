UF men’s basketball team drops home finale to Missouri, 72-70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Missouri’s Dru Smith hit a reverse layup with 0.7 seconds to play to send the Gators to a stomach punch 72-70 loss in Wednesday’s final regular season home game. The defeat leaves Florida 13-7 overall (9-6 in SEC play).

The Gators battled back from down eight points with 2:20 remaining, tying things up at 70-70 on two Colin Castelton free throws with less than 20 seconds to play. Tre Mann led the comeback effort with 21 points on nine-of-eleven shooting from the field.

Ultimately, the Gators were done in by 15 first half turnovers. Florida lost despite shooting 58 percent from the field.

Florida has now lost its final home game in each of the last three seasons, and the defeats have been by a total of four points.

The Gators travel to Tennessee for the final game of the regular season Sunday at noon. That outcome, along wth next week’s SEC tournament, will solidify Florida’s NCAA tournament seeding.

