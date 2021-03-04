University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna has died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A world-renowned researcher and University of Florida health biochemistry professor has died.

Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna died Wednesday in her home in Gainesville from ALS at the age of 57.

Her work on the detailed structure of viruses and advancing the use of the adeno-associated virus (AAV) led to the creation of a method of gene delivery used to treat a variety of diseases.

In 2018, Agbandje-McKenna received UF’s Innovator of the Year award. She earned the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 2020.

“Dr. Mavis Agbandje-McKenna was an amazing UF researcher, not simply for her remarkable contributions to our fundamental understanding of biochemical systems, but also in translating discoveries into impactful technologies for generations to come,” said UF’s vice president for research David Norton, Ph.D. “In 2018, we were honored to name her as Innovator of the Year, an award bestowed for breadth, depth, and impact of her work in the application of adeno-associated viruses for gene therapy. Her presence here at UF inspired all that knew her. We are a better institution because she was a part of us.”

She is survived by her husband Robert McKenna and their two adult children.

