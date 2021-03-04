Wood processing building on Southern Fuelwood property catches fire, causing massive flames

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A massive fire took over a building at the Southern Fuelwood property in Newberry early Wednesday evening, sending multiple agencies to the rescue. Within minutes of the call for help, crews were on the scene.

“The initial call went out at 4:11 this afternoon. The Newberry units were on scene within a few minutes. High Springs units got on scene within about 15 or 20 minutes,” according to Kevin Mangan, the Public Information Officer for the High Springs Fire Department.

The property is home to a lot of wood, but most of Southern Fuelwood’s product was outside the burning building. There was a lot of work that went into containing this fire.

“A lot of strategic thought and planning. Deploying multiple hose lines, attacking from multiple areas. Trying to find the seat of the fire or where the fire originated and try to get it out from there.”

BREAKING: A building containing wood is engulfed in flames here in Newberry. Heavy smoke is pouring over to the roadway. Fire officials tell me they were dispatched out here at 4:11 PM. Multiple units are here on scene. We will bring you that latest as soon as we know. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/ID3IbEwiiF — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) March 3, 2021

Although this was a fire in Newberry city limits, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue and the High Springs Fire Department were dispatched.

“A commercial building fire will always add multiple fire suppression units or fire engines and tanker trucks.”

Mangan explains the building where the fire occurred is used for processing the wood.

“As the timber is brought in, the wood is cut, split, and dried, and that is the function of that building.”

TRENDING STORY: Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students

Resources from all of the departments that were dispatched were needed to contain the fire.

“We have three hose lines deployed across the metal building on two or three different sides of the building.”

Fire officials had to evaluate all areas within the building to make sure no other areas were burning.

“We go into what is called overhaul mode. That is when you start peeling back the pieces of the building or whatever was in there, whether it was part of the roofs or the walls or the machinery that was in there or the wood itself. Anything that did not burn, you try to pull that back to find any areas that might be burning.”

No injuries were reported. The fire was determined to be under control at 5:59 in the evening, nearly two hours after the first calls for help began. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.