Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock show opens in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock show is back for another year but in a new location. This time in Newberry as the county has officially opened its new fairgrounds.

“Nice restrooms, office space, a huge covered arena,” said Dr. Cindy Sanders, the Director of UF/IFAS county extension.

The facility also has plenty of space for spectators to social distance in the stands. The county purchased the former Canterbury Equestrian Center in 2019 for nearly $4 million. More than $8 million went into upgrading the new Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian center.

“And what’s different is that we’re in a new facility which is wonderful.”

As the new center for future fairs, the newly named Agriculture and Equestrian center serves as more than just a community gathering place.

“This project or these projects they’ve had since school started back in August and September,” added Sanders. “It gives them an opportunity to come out and see their friends, exhibit their project and it’s really about the kids and the exhibitors and it’s developing their life skills.”

The fair brings out hundreds of students that are a part of 4-H and FFA in schools throughout the county.

“New facility, new area, big change,” said junior Santa Fe High FFA student, Kyle Dyksterhouse. While the new facility is fun for visitors and furry friends— The fair teaches important life skills to students about responsibility.

“You know the animal is not as much as important, other than they love it,” added Sanders. “But it’s building those life skills, responsibility, record bookkeeping, leadership skills and citizenship skills that they’ll carry on for the rest of their life.”

Dyksterhouse also served as a Youth Fair ambassador and works to make sure the show runs smoothly. He first started showing chickens and horses in the fair and now competes with pigs.

“And me being able to go got the next level and be able to compete and bring back my knowledge here to our county and be able to help out our exhibitors and help them out in life in becoming better exhibitors as a whole is one of my main focuses to not only benefit myself but benefit our county,” added Dyksterhouse.

The official ribbon-cutting is Saturday evening.

