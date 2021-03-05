Archer Elementary Principal reassigned, not fired after investigation into claims she harassed staff

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Schools principal is now reassigned after an investigation into claims for harassing staff, playing favorites, and payroll discrepancies.

Archer principal Stella Arduser will hold a supervisor position in the Learning Resources Department handling media services.

Arduser was put on administrative leave while under investigation on Dec.8.

According to the ACPS investigative report, Arduser “created a hostile work environment, exhibited retaliation, showed favoritism among staff, and fostered unethical practices.”

The Investigations Review Committee met on Jan. 19 and found that there is probable cause for disciplinary action against Arduser. The investigators recommended firing, however, the district has decided to reassign her.

The board approved Libbey Hartwell as the acting principal at Archer Elementary. This took effect Wednesday.

