Columbia County withdraws partnership with Lake City for building a wastewater treatment facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission is taking a step back from its partnership with Lake City at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

Thursday night, county commissioners voted to withdraw from an interlocal agreement with the city for building a wastewater treatment facility at the park.

County staff learned the city doesn’t have the permit or capacity to supply the necessary water to the park.

County commissioners plan to move ahead with the project on their own.

