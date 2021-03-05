Advertisement

Congresswoman Kat Cammack takes issue with police reform bill passed by U.S. House of Representatives

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (Fl-3), expressed her opposition to a police reform bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wednesday, Cammack brought her husbands ballistic vest to the house floor.

He works with Gainesville Fire Rescue and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office as a firefighter and SWAT medic.

The bill, called H.R. 1280, would limit access to federal grants to law enforcement agencies that do not follow new policing standards.

It would also limit the transfer of military goods to police departments.

“The real threat is not the dangerous situations my husband has seen protecting his community, it is the fact that this bill and by extension you speaker would take this vest off my husbands back,” Cammack said. “Because, yes, what this bill does is take this kind of equipment off the backs of our men and women in uniform.”

In her speech, Cammack acknowledged the death of George Floyd, the bill’s name sake, and said improvements to policing are needed.

The bill would ban choke-holds, no-knock warrants for drug crimes and end “qualified immunity” for law enforcement.

Related story: Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

“The George Floyd justice and policing act fundamentally transforms the culture of policing with strong, unprecedented reforms,” Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said. “With this legislation, let us take an important step in changing the world for George’s family, for all communities of color, for all Americans, for the whole world.”

Even with the chamber now under democratic control, the legislation is unlikely to overcome the filibuster in the Senate.

