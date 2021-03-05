Congresswoman Kat Cammack takes issue with police reform bill passed by U.S. House of Representatives

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (Fl-3), expressed her opposition to a police reform bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wednesday, Cammack brought her husbands ballistic vest to the house floor.

As the wife of a first responder, H.R. 1280 could not be more personal to me. The real threat in this bill is that it will defund our police departments and take equipment off of our men and women in uniform. Until Democrats ride along with an LEO, they know nothing. It's BS. pic.twitter.com/nlBMeb4QSi — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) March 4, 2021

He works with Gainesville Fire Rescue and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office as a firefighter and SWAT medic.

The bill, called H.R. 1280, would limit access to federal grants to law enforcement agencies that do not follow new policing standards.

It would also limit the transfer of military goods to police departments.

“The real threat is not the dangerous situations my husband has seen protecting his community, it is the fact that this bill and by extension you speaker would take this vest off my husbands back,” Cammack said. “Because, yes, what this bill does is take this kind of equipment off the backs of our men and women in uniform.”

This is what I said when the Democrats gaveled me down.



If you agree, LIKE and SHARE. We cannot let this bill pass. It's life or death for our men and women in blue. To those at home, I will ALWAYS back the blue. I've got your six, especially when the Democrats don't. pic.twitter.com/NxIwr1O5UP — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) March 4, 2021

In her speech, Cammack acknowledged the death of George Floyd, the bill’s name sake, and said improvements to policing are needed.

The bill would ban choke-holds, no-knock warrants for drug crimes and end “qualified immunity” for law enforcement.

Related story: Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

“The George Floyd justice and policing act fundamentally transforms the culture of policing with strong, unprecedented reforms,” Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said. “With this legislation, let us take an important step in changing the world for George’s family, for all communities of color, for all Americans, for the whole world.”

Even with the chamber now under democratic control, the legislation is unlikely to overcome the filibuster in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.