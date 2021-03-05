DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a shooting in Gainesville.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Art Forgey, there was an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon.

ASO deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene , blocking off SE 46th Terrace at SE Hawthorne Road.

FDLE will be investigating.

Stay tuned to TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

