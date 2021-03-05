Advertisement

Early voting begins in Gainesville for District 1, at-large seats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, March 5, marks the first day of early voting in the City of Gainesville’s regular election.

On the ballot are the District 1 and at-large races.

Running for the District 1 commission seat are incumbent Gigi Simmons and Desmon Duncan-Walker.

Running for the at-large seat are incumbent Gail Johnson and Gabriel Hillel.

Voting locations are open to voters until 6 p.m.

Early voting will run from Friday, March 5 until Saturday, March 13, with all locations also open on weekends.

