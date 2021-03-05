Early voting begins in Gainesville for District 1, at-large seats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, March 5, marks the first day of early voting in the City of Gainesville’s regular election.

On the ballot are the District 1 and at-large races.

Running for the District 1 commission seat are incumbent Gigi Simmons and Desmon Duncan-Walker.

Running for the at-large seat are incumbent Gail Johnson and Gabriel Hillel.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County withdraws partnership with Lake City for building a wastewater treatment facility

Voting locations are open to voters until 6 p.m.

Early voting will run from Friday, March 5 until Saturday, March 13, with all locations also open on weekends.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.