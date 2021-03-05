Early voting underway for Gainesville city commission election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting in Gainesville is underway for both the City Commission At-Large and District 1 races.

Gabriel Hillel is running against incumbent Gail Johnson in the At-Large race and Desmon Duncan-Walker is running against incumbent Gigi Simmons for the District 1 seat. The At-Large race is open to all registered voters in Gainesville, but only voters who live in District 1 will have both races on their ballot.

Early voting will run each day until Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day voting will be Tuesday the 16th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We want to encourage them to really, these are local races, this is an important election, just as much as the presidential election, so we want them to come in and participate and have their say on who will be their next commissioners,” said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton.

“Those that have requested a vote-by-mail ballot and have received their ballot, please make sure you mail your ballot back at least a week before election day or you can drop it off at a drop box at an early voting site during early voting hours.”

Voters that are still interested in requesting a vote-by-mail ballot have until tomorrow at 5 p.M. To do so.

