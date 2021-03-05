Advertisement

Early voting underway for Gainesville city commission election

By Josh Kimble
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting in Gainesville is underway for both the City Commission At-Large and District 1 races.

Gabriel Hillel is running against incumbent Gail Johnson in the At-Large race and Desmon Duncan-Walker is running against incumbent Gigi Simmons for the District 1 seat. The At-Large race is open to all registered voters in Gainesville, but only voters who live in District 1 will have both races on their ballot.

Early voting will run each day until Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day voting will be Tuesday the 16th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Commission considers purchasing High Springs church

“We want to encourage them to really, these are local races, this is an important election, just as much as the presidential election, so we want them to come in and participate and have their say on who will be their next commissioners,” said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton.

“Those that have requested a vote-by-mail ballot and have received their ballot, please make sure you mail your ballot back at least a week before election day or you can drop it off at a drop box at an early voting site during early voting hours.”

Voters that are still interested in requesting a vote-by-mail ballot have until tomorrow at 5 p.M. To do so.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

House of Beer
Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna...
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna has died
Alexander Pinkston was handcuffed and booked into the Marion County Jail on sexual battery...
Marion County man accused of sex crimes against child found dead in apparent suicide
Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

Early voting underway for Gainesville city commission election
Early voting underway for Gainesville city commission election
It started last month when the donor covered the payment for two residents totaling just over...
Good Samaritan pays outstanding utility bills in High Springs
Goat
Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock show opens in Newberry
Goat
Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock show opens in Newberry