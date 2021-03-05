Gainesville Police officer injured in crash
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville Police officer is recovering in the hospital after being injured in a wreck.
According to officials, just after 3 am Thursday, Sgt. Jeffrey Kerkau was driving home after his shift on Newberry Rd., just east of NW 175th St.
Kerkau lost control of his vehicle on a wet road.
He was taken to UF Health Shands with non-life threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
