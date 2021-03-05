Gators Baseball announces schedule change for Florida A&M Series

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gators baseball will play a doubleheader on Friday.

Due to inclement weather on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Florida team will host the double-header with with first pitch of game one slated for 4:02 p.m.. The second game of the twin-bill will begin 50 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The final game will still be played on Sunday, March 7 at 1 p.m..

Here is more from the University of Florida:

TICKET INFORMATION: Reserved tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday, March 6 game will be good for the Friday, March 5 4 p.m. game.Reserved tickets for the originally scheduled Friday, March 5 game will be good for the second game of the doubleheader on Friday, March 5.General admission tickets are good for either game. Reserved tickets are only good for the game indicated on the ticket but can utilize the general admission area for either game.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: The safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans remains our top priority. With the guidance of UF Health and the SEC Medical Taskforce, fans will see new guidelines, signage, and enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the ballpark. To comply with physical distancing requirements, all of our pods of seats are 6 feet apart, including the Berm and Grove areas. In accordance with campus guidelines, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking while seated or at standing tables.

