Good Samaritan pays outstanding utility bills in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Several residents of High Springs have a reason to smile after an anonymous donor paid off their overdue utility bills.

It started last month when the donor covered the payment for two residents totaling just over one thousand dollars. This month they returned to cover another person’s bill, again totaling more than one thousand dollars.

People with the city say they don’t know who this Good Samaritan is but that they come by with the request to help out those with outstanding utility debts.

“I think this just goes to show the nature of the city of High Springs. Two years ago when two of our firefighters bought a microwave for a homebound person, we kind of coined the phrase, ‘In small-town USA, neighbors help neighbors’, and two years later, now at the height of the pandemic, our neighbors are continuing to look out for each other,” said High Springs PIO Kevin Mangan.

“This is really helping people who have fallen on hard times, you know, nobody wants their bills to get overdue but, you know, sometimes life throws a curveball. These people are the lucky recipients of this person’s goodwill and generosity.”

The anonymous donor said that they plan to continue to come by the first of every month to pay off an overdue utility bill.

