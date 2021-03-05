Memorial commemorating fallen Gainesville Police officer destroyed by unknown perpetrator

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A memorial honoring Gainesville Police officer Scott Baird, who was killed in the line of duty, was vandalized. Police are now asking for the communities help to find those responsible.

At around 8:20 am Friday, police received a call on their non-emergency line informing them that the memorial was destroyed.

When officers arrived, they saw the memorial stone that was shattered in pieces.

The stone was placed behind Gainesville High School by community members a few years after officer Baird’s death.

Baird died on Feb 12, 2001 while trying to move a batting cage out of the road.

Family and Friends recently gathered to honor the 20 year anniversary of his death.

The memorial stone is cleared from the sidewalk, and police ask anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact GPD.

