Advertisement

Memorial commemorating fallen Gainesville Police officer destroyed by unknown perpetrator

Memorial commemorating fallen Gainesville Police officer destroyed by unknown perpetrator
Memorial commemorating fallen Gainesville Police officer destroyed by unknown perpetrator(GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A memorial honoring Gainesville Police officer Scott Baird, who was killed in the line of duty, was vandalized. Police are now asking for the communities help to find those responsible.

At around 8:20 am Friday, police received a call on their non-emergency line informing them that the memorial was destroyed.

When officers arrived, they saw the memorial stone that was shattered in pieces.

The stone was placed behind Gainesville High School by community members a few years after officer Baird’s death.

Baird died on Feb 12, 2001 while trying to move a batting cage out of the road.

Related story: Gainesville community remembers a hero who lost his life saving others: ‘He definitely made a difference in this community’

Family and Friends recently gathered to honor the 20 year anniversary of his death.

The memorial stone is cleared from the sidewalk, and police ask anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact GPD.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

House of Beer
Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna...
University of Florida health biochemistry professor, researcher Doctor Mavis Agbandje-McKenna has died
Alexander Pinkston was handcuffed and booked into the Marion County Jail on sexual battery...
Marion County man accused of sex crimes against child found dead in apparent suicide
Oak Hall parent under investigation, banned from school property, after inappropriate...
Oak Hall parent under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ interactions with two students
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

Florida House Passes First Two Bills of Session
Florida House passes first two bills of session
Gators Baseball announces schedule change for Florida A&M Series
Gators Baseball announces schedule change for Florida A&M Series
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the age for vaccine eligibility could be lowered to...
DeSantis: Age and not occupation will determine who is next in line for COVID vaccine in state-run sites
Early voting begins in Gainesville for District 1, at-large seats
Early voting begins in Gainesville for District 1, at-large seats