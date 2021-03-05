More Winn Dixie stores will offer COVID vaccine, expands eligibility to educators and vulnerable individuals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Southeastern Grocers will offer the COVID-19 vaccine in more of their locations and will make it available to more individuals.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

According to a press release, 55 new store locations and 11 additional Florida counties, including Broward, Columbia, DeSoto, Flagler, Jefferson, Lee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Seminole, Suwannee and Walton have joined the previous 69 locations that are currently administering the vaccines in Florida.

SEG, which is the parent company and home of Winn Dixie grocery stores, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket, will now offer vaccines to day care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools - there is no age limit. This expansion is due to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines. Publix, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens also follow these guidelines and will offer the vaccine to these groups.

All qualified individuals can visit www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine to make an appointment for their Moderna vaccine.

Here is a list of locations you can receive a shot in NCFL.

RELATED STORY Publix : Vaccine eligibility expanding to include teachers, child care personnel of all ages

Alachua County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 30: 20303 N. US Hwy. 441, High Springs, FL 3264

Bradford County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 85: 470 W. Madison St., Starke, FL 32091

Citrus County (One new location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2210: 333 Highland Blvd., #600, Inverness, FL 34452

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2223: 3792 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34448

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2421: 1651 SE Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429 (new)

Clay County (Two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 8: 1339 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 93: 2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068

Winn-Dixie Store No. 103: 1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32002

Winn-Dixie Store No. 135: 2851 Henley Rd., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Winn-Dixie Store No. 138: 3260 Hwy. 17, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 (new)

Columbia County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 81: 580 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (new)

Dunnellon County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2219: 10051 S. US Hwy. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (new)

Levy County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 171: 727 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696 (new)

Marion County (Three new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2206: 15912 E. State Road 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2229: 184 Marion Oaks Blvd., Ocala, FL 34473 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2437: 7131 N. U.S. Highway 441, Ocala, FL 34475 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2468: 11310 SE Highway 301, Belleview, FL 34420 (new)

Putnam County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 163: 901 Hwy. 19 S., Palatka, FL 32177

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.