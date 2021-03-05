Advertisement

New COVID vaccination site for seniors open at On Top of the World

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Ocala Friday to unveil a new vaccination site for people 65 years and older.

It comes as a relief for those who haven’t yet been able to get an appointment.

The new vaccination site at On Top of the World’s Circle Square Commons, will provide 3,300 Pfizer vaccines to Marion County seniors over the next three days.

DeSantis said he wanted to bring the vaccine to Marion County because only about 40 percent of seniors here have been vaccinated.

“Being here in Marion, they’re 11th from the bottom in senior coverage, this is going to help get them closer or even above the state average and I’m really excited to do that,” DeSantis said.

Joanne Flickinger was one of the lucky ones to receive her first does of the liquid gold.

“It’s fabulous. We waited, and waited, and waited, and we were fortunate that somebody told us about On Top of the World,” Flickinger said.

She and her husband have been in isolation since the start of the pandemic, and once they get that second shot they’ll finally feel comfortable to venture out.

“To go to church and may be go out and see our friends. We haven’t let anybody in the house or anything,” she added.

Officials said appointments are still available at the vaccine site.

To schedule an appointment, call the vaccine hotline any time from 9a.m. to 4p.m. : 352-479-3104

