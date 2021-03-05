Trailblazing former Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, town councilman has died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WELAKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A trailblazing former Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy and Welaka Town Councilman has died.

Thursday, the department announced the death of Willie Washington, who served as the county’s first black deputy constable.

Washington earned the rank of Corporal after serving as a sheriff’s deputy.

Aside from working in law enforcement, Washington was elected to the Welaka Town Council in the 1960s.

At the time due to segregation laws, he was not allowed to be sworn in at Town Hall.

Washington also served as police chief for the town of Welaka between 1995 and 2000.

“He was a consummate gentleman. He always made decisions to help others and he was genuine in a time when he and others in our community were faced with adversity and he persevered. His loss will definitely be felt in the Welaka and South Putnam community. He never tarnished his badge in serving as a law enforcement officer for 35 years, and our condolences go to his family and friends,” said Sheriff Gator DeLoach.

